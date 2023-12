As we approach the winter months, the Trenton Park Board is setting its sights on the upcoming summer. The board will convene on Wednesday, December 6, at 5:15 p.m. in Trenton City Hall.

The primary focus of Wednesday’s meeting is to address pool staffing for the 2024 season and to discuss potential updates for the Trenton Family Aquatic Center.

Additional items on the agenda encompass reports from various committees and insights from the park superintendent.