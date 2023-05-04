Trenton Park Board meeting report for May 3, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board May 3rd approved a bid for a dump trailer and determined the wording to be put on the new Rock Barn sign.

The dump trailer will be purchased from Cooper Trailers of Oak Grove for a total of $18,415.37.

There were two bids submitted. Both bids were from Cooper Trailers and were for 83-inch wide by 16-foot long trailers.

The bid that was approved was for a Load Trail Gooseneck Dump Trailer GD16. It included 36-inch sidewalls with a 32-inch deck height, a seven-gauge floor upgrade, and a three-way combo gate for spread, swing, and lay down. It also included a telescoping single-cylinder hoist, which Park Superintendent David Shockley said would give the dump trailer more balance.

The other bid was for a Tandem Axle Gooseneck Low-Pro Dump Sulphur Springs for $14.950. It included 24-inch dump sides with a 24-inch two-way gate and a 10 gauge floor. It also included a scissor hoist with a standard pump and a 29-inch deck height.

Before voting, Shockley reported the Load Trail Gooseneck Dump Trailer would be more heavy duty than the Gooseneck Low-Pro Dump Sulphur Springs. He did not have a preference and said either one would be fine for everyday use. However, it would be nice to have a heavier duty one. He also noted the Load Trail Gooseneck Dump Trailer was in stock, while the other one had a three-month wait time.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford noted he thought a dump trailer would cost up to $20,000. The money for the trailer is in the budget.

The Park Board voted to have the new Rock Barn say “Historic Rock Barn.”

Prior to that vote, Park Board Member John Hamilton said there was some debate on if the sign should say historic or historical. Shockley said he wanted to get it right.

Hamilton noted the former Rock Barn sign called it historical. Mayor Jackie Soptic, who attended the meeting, said the Rock Barn is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Park Board Vice President Andy Cox reported there are 17 lifeguards hired for the Trenton Family Aquatic Center. He noted that is more than usual for this time of year.

The pool plans to open May 27th.

Crawford reported there was some degradation to the War Memorial at Moberly Park. He would like for someone to inspect it and to find out how much it would cost to make repairs.

Crawford said he first tried to determine who owned the memorial. He found information that indicated the VFW Auxiliary gave $1,000 for it to be constructed in the 1920s. Work was done to it in the 1980s or 1990s, and someone tried to spearhead a group to work on it in the early 2000s.

Crawford commented that the memorial is part of the park, and he thinks the community has a diligence to help with upkeep on it the best it can.

Shockley said he got an estimate on the cost of the work, and it could be $6,000 to $8,000 without painting.

Hamilton said he thought more things would be found with an inspection. He thinks the memorial needs to be kept up with the dignity it is due.

Park Board Member Mary Peterson suggested getting a company that builds monuments to look at the memorial. Crawford agreed and commented that maybe groups could help with the memorial’s upkeep.

Hamilton noted that some people do plan to look at the memorial. Greg Sharp is one person who plans to look at it. Sharp was the person who installed the new Rock Barn sign.

Hamilton said it might take a while to get information needed.

Peterson reported she and Venna Hicks started planting the flower boxes in Downtown Trenton. They had not yet started at the Rock Barn or Eastside Park.

Hamilton thanked Shockley and Assistant Park Superintendent Shaun McCullough for their work. Hamilton said he noticed a spot had been barricaded at Moberly Park. When he tried to contact Shockley about it, Shockley had already taken care of the problem.

Hamilton reported work was done on the parking lots at Moberly Park a few years ago, and it looks like some dirt washed out that filled the cracks.

He said the Eastside Park parking lot near the shelter house is also broken up. He acknowledged that it would likely be a big expense, but the whole Eastside Park parking lot should probably be redone sometime.

Shockley reported the Park Department is mowing the ball fields twice a week. More infield material was put on Johnson Field to prepare for the regional tournament. North Central Missouri College will host the regional tournament starting May 4th at 9 o’clock.

High school district baseball will start in Trenton May 13th. The Green Hills Recreation Association began its regular season play May 2nd and will continue next week after softball regionals.

Shockley thanked Steve Perry from Landmark for helping with the NCMC and Trenton logos on the press box. The logos were put up on the Oklahoma Avenue side May 3rd.

The Park Department is working on getting all bathrooms opened this week. It also is continuing to clean up leaves in fences and around parks.

Shockley reported the trees in front of the aquatic center and by the splash area near the parking lot have been trimmed. He expects the Park Department to fill the pool toward the middle of May.

The tunnel slide on the main playground at Moberly Park was repaired with two new sections and reinstalled on the playground. Shockley said the slide had broken because the sun weakened it.

He noted graffiti at Ray Van Meter Park was dealt with, and no more graffiti has appeared.

The Park Board went into a closed session for personnel.

Related