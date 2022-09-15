Trenton Park Board informed Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament to be held in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board September 14th approved adding on to the press box at Griffin Field.

North Central Missouri College Athletic Director Nate Gamet reported a Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament will be held in Trenton. He wanted to build on top of the current press box to make it bigger and nicer for broadcast media.

There would be stairs inside a locked door for access. Only some people would have a key to get inside.

Gamet would like to have work on it start soon and for it to be done before December.

He was not sure what the cost would be. He said Kramer Contracting had looked at the building and was to get him a bid. Once he gets a design, NCMC would likely move forward.

He noted there could be some donations for the project, and NCMC could use its budget to pay for most of it.

Park Superintendent David Shockley said he thought the pool season did well number-wise. He read information from Pool Manager Deann Roland that said 87 passes total were sold. There were 106 swimmers per day on average. Between concessions and admission, $56,333.31 was brought in.

Shockley noted Roland plans to return as pool manager next year.

He said the park department drained the pool and has started winterizing the facility.

Shockley reported it was decided to hold off on putting up a new sign at the Rock Barn until after the Missouri Day Festival. The flowers near the sign will be will not be torn out before the festival. He plans to get a banner and hang it near the flowers for Missouri Day.

Shockley reported Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School softball have started their fall seasons, and the park department has been preparing the ball fields for games.

The park department replaced the baseboards along the backstop at Griffin Field with new boards. Shockley commented the old ones were getting rotten and broke.

The street department has been working on the walking trail near Burleigh Grimes. Shockley said the parking area has been eliminated along the right field fence. He noted there will be no more parking in that area, and there will only be the walking trail. A portion of the trail has been replaced, and the rest will be filled in with black dirt.

The park department continues to spot spray around the parks to eliminate weeds. It also continues to mow at Five Points once a week.

Shockley noted there was an irrigation line break under one of the trees in the park at Five Points, but that has been fixed. The line was rerouted around the tree.

The board entered into a closed session for personnel.

Park Board Vice President Andy Cox presided over the meeting. President Curtis Crawford was absent.