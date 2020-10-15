Trenton Park Board hires new Assistant Park Superintendent

Reddit Share Pin Share 127 Shares

The Trenton Park Board hired a new Assistant Park Superintendent in a closed session on Wednesday evening, October 14. After the announcement was made, Scott Lynch decided to not take the position. Hunter Trask will begin the full-time position Monday, October 19th.

Superintendent David Shockley reports Trask will be paid $12.25 per hour. He has worked for the Park Department for about two and a half years.

The board considered five applications for Assistant Superintendent. They were the same individuals that were previously considered for the position.

Scott Lynch was hired for the position last month and was to begin his duties in January. Shockley says Lynch decided to not take the position due to a change of plans.

