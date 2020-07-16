Trenton Park Board elects officers, presented update on pool maintenance

Local News July 16, 2020July 16, 2020 Jennifer Thies
The Trenton Park Board elected officers at a meeting the evening of Wednesday, July 15th. Duane Helmandollar was reelected president, Andy Cox was elected vice president, and Curtis Crawford was elected secretary.

Helmandollar reported the pool at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center is being prepped and painted. An epoxy-type coating has been ordered to fix a hole near the slide. He said a meeting was held with the Street Department about putting in approaches for an entrance at Burleigh Grimes and also dealing with potholes.

Helmandollar noted the discus area near the high school is complete.

Board Member Gary Schuett reported plants and trees have been watered on park grounds in the last few weeks.

Crawford notes several events have been canceled at shelter houses.

Everyone at the Park Board meeting introduced themselves. That included new board member John Hamilton and city council Park Board liaison Marvin Humphreys.

The Park Board entered into a closed session for personnel.

