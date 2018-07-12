Trenton Park Board discusses replacing equipment at Moberly Park

The Trenton Park Board reelected its President, Vice President, and Secretary at a meeting Wednesday evening. Duane Helmandollar remains President, Curtis Crawford Vice President, and Andy Cox Secretary, in name only.

The board discussed replacing the small piece of play equipment at the lower part of Moberly Park with something comparable to what is currently there. Helmandollar said the current play structure does not meet insurance standards. He noted the replacement was included in the board’s budget. The board will seek bids and plans to accept a bid at the next meeting. Helmandollar said the specifications will include that the new equipment’s color scheme should match what is currently at Moberly Park.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said he is looking at putting in a retaining wall around the unit. The parks department completed the concrete footing and retaining wall for the new swingset at Moberly Park. The swings were also installed.

Shuler said the street department worked on the washed out area along Bolser Street. The area was excavated, erosion fabric was installed, and the void was filled with gabion rock.

Shuler reported a piece of playground equipment will be installed at Eastside Park soon. Helmandollar noted a bongo jungle climber will replace the glider and the area will be shut down while the new equipment is installed. The climber was purchased last year.

Helmandollar reported the board is looking into grants to turn the tennis courts at Eastside Park into pickleball courts.

Shuler reported the Chillicothe Mudcats game at Burleigh Grimes Field Tuesday night was well attended. The Church League slow pitch softball season will finish just before the North Central Missouri Fair, the American Legion AA tournament was last week, and the American Legion AAA tournament is this week.

The parks department has been mulching trees in the tree plan and watering the 30 newly planted trees with 10 to 15 gallons of water a piece each week. Shuler said the Aquatic Center is operating well, especially from a mechanical standpoint. The new lifeguard chair and platform approved for purchase at last month’s meeting is up and being used.

Shuler expressed appreciation to the street and wastewater departments for bringing in equipment to the grandstand area prior to Trenton’s fireworks display July 3rd to work the ground and level it. He also expressed appreciation to Mayor Nick McHargue for donating $3,000 to the Park Board at the Trenton City Council meeting Monday night.

The board approved McHargue’s request to reserve the Rock Barn area on June 15th and 16th, 2019 for next year’s Gooseberry Festival.

