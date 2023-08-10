Trenton Park Board commits funds for war memorial repairs at Moberly Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board, on August 9, committed earnest money up to $7,500 and plans to seek additional funding sources for war memorial repairs at Moberly Park. The $7,500 would serve as matching funds for a grant.

Greg Sharp from Sharp Stonework Incorporated was the sole bidder for the war memorial repairs. Park Superintendent David Shockley mentioned there were a few other inquiries, but no other bids were submitted.

Sharp’s bid estimated the work would cost $13,145. This includes repairing the monument, which involves patching and filling visible corners and cracks, painting, and finishing to match the existing monument.

Sharp estimated four to five days of labor for masonry repairs at $165 per hour, totaling $6,765. The materials estimate for these repairs is $300.

For sand, primer, and paint, Sharp estimated three to four days of labor, totaling $5,280. The materials estimate for this portion is $800.

The bid stated Sharp would bill only for the actual time and materials used. He would reassess after setting up scaffolding and inspecting the monument’s top. If more time and materials are required, Sharp would consult with the city before moving forward.

Shockley noted that while Sharp had seen pictures of the memorial’s top, he hadn’t inspected it in person.

Board members, City Liaison Calvin Brown, and Mayor Jackie Soptic expressed concerns that more work might be necessary than initially planned. They also worried the monument’s condition could deteriorate if not addressed.

Board Member John Hamilton inquired about the possibility of adding a dome at the top to prevent further damage.

Soptic mentioned she could apply for a Daughters of the American Revolution Grant. She highlighted that it’s a dollar-for-dollar grant, meaning a match of $7,500 would be required to receive an additional $7,500, bringing the total to $15,000 for the project.

Soptic and other board members emphasized that war memorial repairs should be a community endeavor. The mayor expressed interest in involving the Grundy County Museum and suggested that other organizations and community members could contribute funds for the match.

Soptic informed that the DAR Grant opened this month and applications must be submitted by October. She anticipates grant recipient announcements at the beginning of the next year.

Shockley mentioned that if the grant is awarded next year, the project funds could be allocated in the following year’s budget.

It was announced that the Trenton Family Aquatic Center would close for the season on August 13.

Shockley mentioned that Thursday night swims, sponsored by local businesses, have been well-received.

He also reported that the pool slide canopy was damaged in a June storm. A temporary shade cover replaced it for the remainder of the season. Shockley suggested the Park Board consider replacing the canopy next year.

Hamilton praised Shockley for diligently checking the pool’s chemicals every morning and evening.

Hamilton noted there was vandalism at Ray VanMeter Park over the Fourth of July weekend. He occasionally asks individuals to report any suspicious activities they observe.

A reward system exists for those providing information leading to the arrest or conviction of park vandals. However, the fund for this system, managed by Green Hills Rural Development, is currently low.

Hamilton pointed out that a sign at Moberly Park indicates the park closes at midnight. He believes the wording should specify that individuals under 18 are not allowed after sunset unless accompanied by their parents.

Soptic mentioned that managing signage is complex. Park Board President Curtis Crawford believes there’s likely a city ordinance dictating park hours.

Soptic shared that a resident complained about people not cleaning up after their dogs on the walking trail. Brown reminded that an ordinance mandates dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The absence of bag stations around the trail was highlighted. Soptic suggested the Park Board consider installing bag dispensers, believing it might encourage better pet waste management.

Shockley said the Park Department recently trimmed the bald cypress trees near the walking trail behind the Burleigh Grimes fence.

The Street Department plans to overlay a portion of the trail soon. They had initially intended to start before the fair but decided to postpone.

Shockley shared that the Green Hills Recreation Association’s baseball, softball, and soccer teams concluded their summer seasons. Over 130 baseball and softball games took place on various fields from May through July. Soccer was played on four consecutive Saturdays in June.

The Park Department treated ball field outfields for broadleaf weeds and applied grub control.

A water leak occurred from the main line to the irrigation line behind Griffin Field. An outdated backflow was replaced last month to address the issue.

Shockley mentioned that several large branches fell at Moberly Park due to recent storms. The Park Department has since cleared the debris.

The disc golf pads at Moberly Park were replenished with gravel, and new fall material was added to the upper playground. The Park Department also completed gables on the shelter houses.

Preparations are underway on the east side of Gladys Grimes Park for wildflower planting this fall. This includes brush cutting and weed spraying. Another round of spraying is anticipated.

The interior of the Ebbe concession stand has been reorganized to provide more space for concessions.

