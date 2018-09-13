Trenton Park Board accepts bids on playground equipment

The Trenton Park Board accepted bids for the sale of two play structures at a special meeting Thursday morning.

The Galt Fair Association’s bid of $2,100 was accepted for the small play structure at lower Moberly Park. Seth Cox also submitted a bid, which Park Board President Duane Helmandollar said was “considerably lower”. The board accepted a bid from Seth Cox for $200 for the Lake Park structure. It was the only bid submitted for that piece of equipment.

Helmandollar said the winning bidders must remove the structures, including the wood posts, within two weeks.