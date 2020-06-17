Trenton Park Board accepting applications for Park Director and Assistant Park Director

Local News June 17, 2020 Jennifer Thies
City of Trenton Website

The Trenton Park Board is accepting applications for park director and assistant park director.

A person applying for park director must have a bachelor’s degree in parks, agriculture, or a related field.

Someone applying to be park director or the assistant must be able to obtain certification to maintain an aquatic center, must have experience with operation of light equipment, and must have or be able to obtain a class B driver’s license. Experience with carpentry and electrical is useful.

The salary for park director and assistant park director will depend on qualifications. Applications are available at the Trenton City Hall and will be accepted until the position is filled.

