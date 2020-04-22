Trenton native to receive Doctorate of Philosophy in Biochemistry

Trenton High School graduate Brianna Rose King will earn her Doctorate of Philosophy in Biochemistry from the University of Washington next month.

She will present her thesis, ”The Role of Microtubule -Associated Proteins in Microtubule Nucleation and Organization” on May 5 in Seattle. While pursuing her Ph.D., she received the Graduate Research Fellowships Program honorable mention from the National Science Foundation and the Cell and Molecular Biology Training Grant from the University of Washington.

The university has offered Miss King positions of research scientist and instructor of a senior-level course in biochemistry. She graduated Valedictorian of the Trenton R-9 class of 2010 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology Magna Cum Laude at Truman State University in Kirksville in 2014. During high school, she was a part-time employee at KTTN as a music host and sports broadcast engineer.

Miss King is the daughter of Catherine King of Tennessee and the late Brian Mock. Grandparents are Tom Mock of Trenton and the late Barbara Mock.

