There’s a routine agenda for the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, of the Utility Committee that oversees Trenton Municipal.

The 6 o’clock meeting will be held at city hall but also available via Zoom. Contact city hall to get the Zoom ID.

The agenda is listed as departmental reports, the director’s update, and a review of monthly TMU financial reports.

