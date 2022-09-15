Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant to utilize chlorine to disinfect water system

Possible Noticeable Effects: There are no associated health risks to the process. During these efforts to improve water quality, there will be times of lower water pressure, possible odor, taste, discoloration, and small particles in the water. TMU and/or your water service will attempt to flush the particles, color, taste, and odors from the mains with directional flushing, however, there is a possibility that some of the color, odor, and taste will get into your service line.

Is my Water Safe to Drink? Yes, TMU Water Department is dedicated to making sure the water is safe to drink and will monitor disinfectant levels continually during the conversion. If you experience odor or taste in your water, it does not mean it is unsafe to drink. Odors are caused by the free chlorine disinfectant cleansing the system. Nuisance issues will go away as the work is completed.

Why is this conversion necessary? TMU and their customer departments are tasked with ensuring that the water in all points of their systems is acceptable to their customers. Over time, minerals, and metals, which are naturally present in the water source, can increase and attach to pipe walls, and release when there are changes in pressure, resulting in discoloration and affecting taste. Other processes such as nitrification and the growth of biofilm can also occur in the water distribution system. The biofilm can cause a reduction in the effectiveness of residual disinfectants over time. This free chlorine conversion will help cleanse the pipe walls, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm, and ensure that we provide quality water for our customers.

If there are questions or concerns, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 359-3211. Flushing will begin on 3 October 2022 west of the railroad tracks by the water treatment plant.