Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Beginning 1 May 2023, the Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will complete the free chlorine conversion for semi-annual maintenance and return to mono-chloramine water disinfection.

This will affect customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Grundy County PWSD #1, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard. There are no associated health risks to the process.

If there are questions or concerns, please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 359-3211.

Related