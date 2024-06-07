Trenton Municipal Utilities warns of scam calls demanding payments

Share To Your Social Network

The City of Trenton is alerting residents to a utility scam that has been reported in the area.

According to city officials, individuals have received phone calls from scammers posing as representatives from Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU). The scammers claim that residents must pay a specified amount to prevent their meters from being removed.

Trenton officials emphasize that these calls are not from TMU and advise residents not to make any payments in response to these fraudulent calls. Instead, residents are urged to report any such incidents to the TMU office immediately.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from utility providers.

