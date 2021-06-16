Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin upgrading electric and water meters

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities is upgrading its electric and water meter reading infrastructure with new meter reading technology. Older water meters will be changed out to utilize the new advanced metering infrastructure throughout the summer and fall.

Comptroller Rosetta Marsh says many of TMU’s water meters are more than 15 to 20 years old and usually, after a 15-year cycle, new meters are needed to make sure readings are accurate and work well with updated technology. Older meters with the older electronic radio transmitters will not read on the new system.

Some water meters are located in basements and crawl spaces, so service crews must gain access from property owners to change out the meters. TMU service crews will knock on doors and leave notes for property owners that need to have water meters replaced.

TMU hopes that once the new technology is running, it will make it easier for reads to be obtained. Other features will be added, such as leak detection and high water usage notification for staff.

Electric meters will be changed out as well starting at the end of June or the beginning of July. Crews will try to notify individuals whose electric meters will be replaced. This might cause a brief interruption in power while the meter is being replaced.

