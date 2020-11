Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities is seeking proposals from qualified vendors for an advanced metering infrastructure system with an option for all disconnect meters.

Specifications can be found on the Trenton Missouri website or at the Trenton City Hall. They can also be obtained by contacting Comptroller Rosetta Marsh at 660-359-2281 extension 2114 or rmarsh@trentonmo.com.

Proposals are due by the afternoon of January 14th at 2 o’clock.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares