Trenton Municipal Utilities schedules planned water outage for Tuesday, August 4th

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a scheduled water outage Tuesday, August 4, 2020, following a precautionary boil advisory for an area of Trenton including portions of Main, East 17th, and Mable streets. Specifically affected are customers on Main street between 15th and 18th; on East 17th between Main and Mable, and on Mable Street between East 17th and East 18th.

Water is to be off Tuesday morning starting at 8 o’clock and be off approximately three hours as water department crews replace a section of water main.

Once the work is complete, water will come back on and a precautionary boil advisory will be in effect until 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares