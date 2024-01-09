Trenton Municipal Utilities reports on repairs and installations in November, 2023

The Trenton Municipal Utilities Electric Department replaced two poles in November. Department Head Brad Griffin noted that the department also updated meters.

Daily, the team managed locates as received through one call. They addressed a fault in the underground power cable at the north end of the airport on 28th Street, completed the installation of a new heater in the new shop at the warehouse, decorated for Christmas, and trimmed trees. The department responded to one overtime call.

In November, the Trenton Water/Wastewater Department handled four water main repairs. Department Head Kenneth Ricketts reported that the team installed a new six-inch valve at 18th and Cedar Streets, repaired a manhole ring and cover and finished a project at 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.