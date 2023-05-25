Trenton Municipal Utilities releases annual water quality report

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The latest water quality report for Trenton Municipal Utilities is to be enclosed with the May utility bills that customers will be receiving.

The Department of Natural Resources and public drinking water systems issue annual reports about drinking water. Trenton Municipal says the 2022 water quality report summarizes the results of testing that was completed during the previous year. Testing also provides information on the Department of Natural Resources’ role in monitoring and protecting drinking water.

In addition to mailing the report with the next utility bill, consumers can find the 2022 annual water quality report for the city of Trenton by clicking or tapping this link.

Grundy County Public Water Supply District, earlier this month, mailed their annual water quality report to rural water customers.

