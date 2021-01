Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities has re-issued the boil advisory due to samples not meeting water quality standards.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 o’clock Saturday evening, January 9th for Main Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, 17th from Main to Mable, Mable from Crowder Road to 18th, and Crowder from Main to Lulu Street.

The advisory originally went into effect on January 7th due to the tying in of a new water main and was previously scheduled to expire the afternoon of January 8th.

