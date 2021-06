Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a boil advisory due to loss of water pressure due to an automatic valve failure.

The advisory affects Trenton, Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1, Galt, and Spickard.

The advisory remains in place until June 5 at 10:30 pm.

Water Plant Supervisor Steve Reid reports all valves have been taken out of automatic mode. He apologizes for any inconvenience.