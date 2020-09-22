Trenton Municipal Utilities issues boil advisory for portion of Trenton through Sunday evening

Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for a portion of Trenton to start Wednesday, September 23rd due to the installation of a new valve.

The advisory will affect Main Street from 15th to 18th streets, East Crowder Road from Main to Lulu Street, Mable Street from East Crowder to 18th, and 17th Street from Main to Mable.

The boil advisory will be in effect for 96 hours from the morning of Wednesday, September 23rd at 8 o’clock until the morning of Sunday, September 27th at 8 o’clock. Water is expected to be off for three hours.

