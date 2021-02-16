Trenton Municipal Utilities: Efforts to conserve energy are having an effect on lowering electric demand levels

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

Trenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton continues to ask residents to conserve energy on February 16th and 17th due to the extreme cold.

He reports Trenton Municipal Utilities is running three generators at the north substation, but it is still having problems getting enough fuel to each individual unit. It was noted on February 15th that four of five diesel generators were operating at the north substation to assist in making power available to the energy grid via the Missouri Public Energy Pool of cities, of which Trenton is a member.

Urton says residents’ efforts to conserve energy are having an effect on lowering or holding electricity demand levels.

Related