Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a planned water outage Wednesday morning and an accompanying boil water advisory.

Affected are water customers along Normal Street between East 8th and East 12th streets.

Water is scheduled to be off in that area Wednesday morning from 8 o’clock until approximately 11 o’clock. As a result, customers along Normal Street between East 8th street and East 12th Street in Trenton will have a boil advisory for drinking and cooking water which will run from 8 o’clock Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Workers will be disconnecting an old main on 9th Street in connection with a waterline project in that area.