Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage for Thursday, August 20th

Trenton Municipal Utilities reports water service will be interrupted for part of Trenton Thursday, August 20, 2020, due to tying in a new water main.

Water is expected to be off from 8 o’clock to noon for East 17th Street from Chicago Street to Princeton Road, Princeton Road from East 17th to East 20th Street, Pleasant Plain from East 15th Street to East 20th, and Nichols Street from East 17th to East 15th.

A boil advisory will be in effect for the area after water service is restored. The advisory will go until Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

