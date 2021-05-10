Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities is providing an advance announcement of a planned water outage Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021, followed by a precautionary boil advisory.

A new valve is to be installed affecting customers on a short portion of Mable Street, between East 17th and Crowder Road, and part of East Crowder between Main and Lulu.

Water is to be turned off at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the outage expected to last two hours. The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect for those water customers until 2 p.m. Wednesday. TMU reports during the boil advisory samples are tested with results usually known the next day.

