Trenton Middle School virtual open house videos will be posted online on the evening of Thursday, August 20th.

Video links will be available at 5 o’clock on the TMS Facebook page, Twitter, and TMS page of the Trenton R-9 website. Links will also be sent to parent and student emails.

A virtual open house will be sent to Rissler Elementary School parents on Seesaw.

