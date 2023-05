Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School will hold awards assemblies next week. Awards will be presented in the school gym on May 18th.

The schedule includes the fifth grade at 8:15, the eighth grade at 8:45, the seventh grade at 9:15, and the sixth grade at 9:45.

Parents and grandparents are invited to the TMS awards assemblies on May 18th.

