Trenton Middle School students participate in FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several Trenton Middle School students participated in the annual Missouri Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, which was held virtually this year.

Some of the competitors in Students Taking Action with Recognition events will compete at the National Leadership Conference STAR Event virtually June 27th through July 2nd. Those students include Titus Kottwitz and Elijah Miller who received silver in Chapter Service Project at the state level, Laylah Clause in Instructional Video Design, Baylee McCullough, and Kennedy Schneiderheinze who received gold in Interpersonal Communications, and Logan Roberts who received silver in Nutrition and Wellness.

Other TMS students placing at the state level in FCCLA STAR events include Arianna Ortega, Kaegan Croy, and Ali Cox who received gold in Repurpose and Redesign. Students receiving silver were seventh-graders Kambrea Brown, Mylee Baker, and Lexie Miller and eighth-graders Kali Burchett and Reece Weldon in Food Innovations. Students receiving bronze were Jena Hunter in Entrepreneurship and Justyce Miller and Summer Roberts in Sports Nutrition.

The Missouri FCCLA State Leadership Conference featured speakers and workshops on things such as preparing for college and careers, leadership skills, and family. More than 450 students participated in 30 competitive events.

Related