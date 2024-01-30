Trenton Middle School students achieve FCCLA leadership roles

Share To Your Social Network

Three students from Trenton Middle School have been elected to positions in Region Two of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Claire Woodard was elected as the Regional Recreational Leader. Johanna Goodin and Turner Wagner were elected as Co-Parliamentarians.

Five students from Trenton Middle School attended the Region Two officer screening and election in Chillicothe yesterday. Woodard, Goodin, and Wagner were among the officer applicants. Eva Pagel and Landry Shippen, also from Trenton Middle School, attended as voting delegates. Joy Bettis, the FCCLA advisor and the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) instructor at Trenton Middle School, oversaw the students’ participation.

