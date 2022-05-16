Trenton Middle School Student Showcase set for Tuesday at Performing Arts Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott is inviting patrons and the community to the student showcase scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at 1 pm in the Performing Arts Center.

There also will be student displays in the Trenton Middle School gym and commons.

Awards are to be presented Wednesday morning to students in each of the four grades at the Trenton Middle School. The presentations begin at 8:15.

Gott stated all those attending the showcase or the awards are to check in with the Trenton Middle School office.