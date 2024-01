Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee will be January 19, 2024, weather permitting. Different grades will compete at different times in the performing arts center.

Fifth grade will be at 8:30, seventh grade at 9:30, sixth grade at 1 o’clock, and eighth grade will be at 2 o’clock.

The top two spellers and one alternate will go on to compete in the Grundy County Spelling Bee in the performing arts center February 2nd at 1 o’clock.

