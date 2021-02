Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced the February Students of the Month for the character trait honesty.

Those selected are fifth-graders Lillee Dalrymple and Malachi Kottwitz, sixth-graders Taeghyn Yerington and Dillon Hunter, seventh-graders Shelby Romesburg and James Chamberlain, and eighth-graders Jena Hunter and Trusten Streett.

