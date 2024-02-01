Trenton Middle School FCCLA plans “Egg My Yard” fundraiser

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will host an Easter egg hunt for children during a fundraiser titled “Egg My Yard” on March 30.

FCCLA member Johanna Goodin says the chapter will hide eggs in Trenton and the surrounding area. This ensures that many local families can participate in the fun.

FCCLA member Zeke Kottwitz mentions that the chapter requests the ages of the children participating in the hunt. This information helps FCCLA members determine the difficulty level of the egg hunt, ensuring it is appropriate for all ages.

There are four “Egg My Yard” packages available, containing eggs filled with candy and prizes. FCCLA member Betsy Price details the packages as follows: 25 eggs for $25, 50 eggs for $45, 75 eggs for $65, and 100 eggs for $75.

Orders will be accepted from the end of February through March 25.

An “Egg My Yard” flyer will be available on the TMS FCCLA Facebook page and the TMS webpage. The flyer will include a link to the order form, which will ask for details such as the desired package, the address where eggs should be hidden, any allergies the children may have, the children’s ages, and an alternate location for the eggs in case of inclement weather on the night of March 30 or the morning of March 31.

Payment options include Venmo to TMS FCCLA Advisor Joy Bridges, mail to Trenton Middle School FCCLA at 1417 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton, Missouri 64683, or by cash or check at the school from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays.

