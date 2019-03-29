Trenton Middle School FCCLA members to sponsor “Egg My Yard” fundraiser

Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will decorate yards in the Trenton area with eggs filled with prizes and candy to raise funds for members to go on the National Leadership Trip.

Thirty eggs in a yard will cost $20, 40 eggs will be $25, and 100 eggs cost $50. For an additional $5, TMS FCCLA members will leave bunny prints and a personal message for a child or children. Addresses more than five miles outside of Trenton may cost extra.

Contact FCCLA Advisor Suzi Beck to schedule a time for your yard to be egged or for more information at TMS at 660-359-4328 or on her cell phone at 247-3484.