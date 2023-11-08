Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Quarter

Trenton Middle School has announced its distinguished students for the 1st Quarter, recognizing outstanding individuals across grades 5 through 8. This accolade is granted based on a comprehensive evaluation of academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance. It is a unique honor that a student can receive only once during their middle school years.

The following is a list of students who have earned this recognition:

5th Grade : Jalia Webb, daughter of Jacob Webb and Chelsea & Seth Lake Laithon Blacketer, son of Michael & Sara Blacketer

6th Grade : Paige Chambers, daughter of Jeremy & Robin Chambers Cason Trump, son of Clint & Whitney Trump

7th Grade : Amaya White, daughter of Kelly & Willie White Marcus White, son of Brian & Tracey White

8th Grade : Annie Currie, daughter of Joshua & Amy Currie Malachi Kottwitz, son of Nathan & Jamie Kottwitz

