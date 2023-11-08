Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Quarter

Trenton Middle School has announced its distinguished students for the 1st Quarter, recognizing outstanding individuals across grades 5 through 8. This accolade is granted based on a comprehensive evaluation of academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance. It is a unique honor that a student can receive only once during their middle school years.
The following is a list of students who have earned this recognition:
- 5th Grade:
- Jalia Webb, daughter of Jacob Webb and Chelsea & Seth Lake
- Laithon Blacketer, son of Michael & Sara Blacketer
- 6th Grade:
- Paige Chambers, daughter of Jeremy & Robin Chambers
- Cason Trump, son of Clint & Whitney Trump
- 7th Grade:
- Amaya White, daughter of Kelly & Willie White
- Marcus White, son of Brian & Tracey White
- 8th Grade:
- Annie Currie, daughter of Joshua & Amy Currie
- Malachi Kottwitz, son of Nathan & Jamie Kottwitz