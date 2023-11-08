Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Quarter

Local News November 8, 2023November 8, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Middle School Students of the first quarter 2023
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Trenton Middle School has announced its distinguished students for the 1st Quarter, recognizing outstanding individuals across grades 5 through 8. This accolade is granted based on a comprehensive evaluation of academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance. It is a unique honor that a student can receive only once during their middle school years.

The following is a list of students who have earned this recognition:

  • 5th Grade:
    • Jalia Webb, daughter of Jacob Webb and Chelsea & Seth Lake
    • Laithon Blacketer, son of Michael & Sara Blacketer
  • 6th Grade:
    • Paige Chambers, daughter of Jeremy & Robin Chambers
    • Cason Trump, son of Clint & Whitney Trump
  • 7th Grade:
    • Amaya White, daughter of Kelly & Willie White
    • Marcus White, son of Brian & Tracey White
  • 8th Grade:
    • Annie Currie, daughter of Joshua & Amy Currie
    • Malachi Kottwitz, son of Nathan & Jamie Kottwitz

 

Trenton Middle School Students of the first quarter 2023
Pictured left to right are students by grades: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
Post Views: 61
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com