Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for May

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced the selection of eight students for the character education trait of loyalty.

Honored as students of the month were:

5th grade: Addisyn Wehar, daughter of Kayla & Nick Graham, and Roman Hunter, son of Erin Johnson.

6th grade: Trinity Barrer, daughter of Joelle Barrer and Kaidyn Schweizer, son of Candy & Richard Schweizer.

7th grade: Kinsley Otto, daughter of Kristy and Jeb Walker and Lance and Jenny Otto, and Michael Baker, grandson of Mary and Bill Baker.

8th grade: Jacey Hudson, daughter of Christina Nemeth and Jeremy Hudson, as well as Jacob Horton, son of Brandi and Tim Horton

Related