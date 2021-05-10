Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for May

Local News May 10, 2021 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced the selection of eight students for the character education trait of loyalty.

Honored as students of the month were:

  • 5th grade: Addisyn Wehar, daughter of Kayla & Nick Graham, and Roman Hunter, son of Erin Johnson.
  • 6th grade: Trinity Barrer, daughter of Joelle Barrer and Kaidyn Schweizer, son of Candy & Richard Schweizer.
  • 7th grade: Kinsley Otto, daughter of Kristy and Jeb Walker and Lance and Jenny Otto, and Michael Baker, grandson of Mary and Bill Baker.
  • 8th grade: Jacey Hudson, daughter of Christina Nemeth and Jeremy Hudson, as well as Jacob Horton, son of Brandi and Tim Horton
Post Views: 117
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com