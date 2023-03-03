Trenton Middle School announces students of the month for March, 2023

Local News March 3, 2023March 3, 2023 KTTN News
The following students have been selected as March 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Fairness”:

5th grade

Alexandria Ely, daughter of Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely
Chance Golden, son of Jessica & Jason Golden

6th grade 

Israel Prescott, daughter of Shiane Eason & Russell Prescott
Dru Vandevender, son Amanda & Paul Vandevender

7th grade 

Lynnzi McCullough, daughter of Lisa & Shaun McCullough
Riley Lebsack (leb-sack), son Chase & Larissa Lebsack

8th grade

Emilee Zessi, daughter of Amanda & Michel Zessi
Jacob White, son of Tracey & Brian White

 

