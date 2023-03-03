Trenton Middle School announces students of the month for March, 2023

The following students have been selected as March 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Fairness”:
5th grade
Alexandria Ely, daughter of Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely
Chance Golden, son of Jessica & Jason Golden
6th grade
Israel Prescott, daughter of Shiane Eason & Russell Prescott
Dru Vandevender, son Amanda & Paul Vandevender
7th grade
Lynnzi McCullough, daughter of Lisa & Shaun McCullough
Riley Lebsack (leb-sack), son Chase & Larissa Lebsack
8th grade
Emilee Zessi, daughter of Amanda & Michel Zessi
Jacob White, son of Tracey & Brian White