Trenton Middle School announces students of the month for March, 2023

The following students have been selected as March 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Fairness”:

5th grade

Alexandria Ely, daughter of Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely

Chance Golden, son of Jessica & Jason Golden

6th grade

Israel Prescott, daughter of Shiane Eason & Russell Prescott

Dru Vandevender, son Amanda & Paul Vandevender



7th grade

Lynnzi McCullough, daughter of Lisa & Shaun McCullough

Riley Lebsack (leb-sack), son Chase & Larissa Lebsack

8th grade

Emilee Zessi, daughter of Amanda & Michel Zessi

Jacob White, son of Tracey & Brian White

