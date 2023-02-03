Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for February

Students of the Month
The following students have been selected as February students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Honesty.”

5th grade:

  • Ava Burchett, daughter of Venissa & Levi Burchett
  • Chance Scholl, son of Stephanie & Roger Ward and William Scholl

6th grade:

  • Landry Shippen, daughter of Catie & Ryan Shippen
  • Marcus White, son Tracey & Brian White

7th grade:

  • Annie Currie, daughter of Amy & Joshua Currie
  • Kolt Mathews, son Nevada Fields, and Brett Mathews

8th grade:

  • Halie Ewing, daughter of Michelle Shuler
  • Jackson Weston, son of Natasha Barnes

 

