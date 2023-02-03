Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month” for February

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as February students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Honesty.”

5th grade:

Ava Burchett, daughter of Venissa & Levi Burchett

Chance Scholl, son of Stephanie & Roger Ward and William Scholl

6th grade:

Landry Shippen, daughter of Catie & Ryan Shippen

Marcus White, son Tracey & Brian White

7th grade:

Annie Currie, daughter of Amy & Joshua Currie

Kolt Mathews, son Nevada Fields, and Brett Mathews

8th grade:

Halie Ewing, daughter of Michelle Shuler

Jackson Weston, son of Natasha Barnes

