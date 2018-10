Trenton Middle School has selected its October Students of the Month for the character trait respect.

Students selected include fifth graders Brianna Wheelbarger and Cody Griffin, sixth graders Kaytee Wright and Brock George, seventh graders Ava Frazier and Ayden Owen, and eighth graders Chloie Hall and Jaron Dibble.

The Students of the Month received a free game of miniature golf from Johnny Poppers Barnyard Miniature Golf.