Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

Local News January 7, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The following students have been selected as January 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Courage.”

 

TMS Students of January 2023
Click or tap to enlarge photo


5th grade 

  • Samantha Garcia-Fernandez, daughter of Zulma Fernandez and Roberto Garcia
  • Mayson Howard, son of Keith Howard and Cheyenne Bosley

6th grade 

  • Brittain Rupert, daughter of Jonathan Ceradsky and Amanda Tunnell
  • Ryker Miller-Olmstead, son Alyssa Miller and Jacob Olmstead

7th grade 

  • Lyandra Taylor), daughter of Heather & Kristopher Taylor
  • Gavin Spears, son Amanda Spears

8th grade

  • Madison Briggs, daughter of Glen Briggs and Katie Cunningham
  • Zander Howard, son of Melissa Eads and Frank Howard
Post Views: 207
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.