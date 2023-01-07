Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as January 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Courage.”



5th grade

Samantha Garcia-Fernandez, daughter of Zulma Fernandez and Roberto Garcia

Mayson Howard, son of Keith Howard and Cheyenne Bosley

6th grade

Brittain Rupert, daughter of Jonathan Ceradsky and Amanda Tunnell

Ryker Miller-Olmstead, son Alyssa Miller and Jacob Olmstead

7th grade

Lyandra Taylor), daughter of Heather & Kristopher Taylor

Gavin Spears, son Amanda Spears

8th grade

Madison Briggs, daughter of Glen Briggs and Katie Cunningham

Zander Howard, son of Melissa Eads and Frank Howard

Related