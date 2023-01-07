Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as January 2023 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Courage.”
5th grade
- Samantha Garcia-Fernandez, daughter of Zulma Fernandez and Roberto Garcia
- Mayson Howard, son of Keith Howard and Cheyenne Bosley
6th grade
- Brittain Rupert, daughter of Jonathan Ceradsky and Amanda Tunnell
- Ryker Miller-Olmstead, son Alyssa Miller and Jacob Olmstead
7th grade
- Lyandra Taylor), daughter of Heather & Kristopher Taylor
- Gavin Spears, son Amanda Spears
8th grade
- Madison Briggs, daughter of Glen Briggs and Katie Cunningham
- Zander Howard, son of Melissa Eads and Frank Howard