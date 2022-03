Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School has named the March Students of the Month for the character trait fairness.

Students selected were eighth-graders Kylee Corwin and Hussein Hagelstein, seventh-graders Ashlyn Pagel and Barrett Clark, sixth-graders Madison Kampe and Conner Thompson, and fifth-graders Sabrina Mills and Thomas Cunningham.

Related