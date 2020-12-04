Trenton Middle School announces students of the month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced the November and December students of the month.

Students selected as November “Courtesy” students of the month included fifth-graders Dixie Sager and Ryan Gott, sixth-graders Lucy Price and Justin Dixon, seventh-graders Mylee Baker and Hunter Hall, and eighth-graders Barbara Eugenio and Korbin Vandevender.

TMS students named December “Kindness” students of the month included fifth-graders Payton Hanes and Tyson Brummitt Brittain, sixth-graders Alexis Bonnett and Joseph Brittain, seventh-graders Faith Elliott and Jason Hines, and eighth-graders Samantha Hoselton and Caleb Campbell.

Related