Trenton Middle School has announced the November Students of the Month for the character trait courtesy.

Students selected are fifth-graders Sarai Birkhead and Clayton Archuleta, sixth-graders Paige “Rose” Fender and Chase Foster, seventh-graders Rachel Russell and Korben Lee, and eighth-graders Adrianna Havens and Trey Guerrero.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 14 Shares