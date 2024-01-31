Trenton Middle School announces Students of the 2nd Quarter

Share To Your Social Network

The students of the 2nd Quarter at Trenton Middle School have been announced. This recognition is based on several key factors including academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationship, and attendance. It’s important to note that this honor can be awarded only once during a student’s middle school career.

The selected students are:

5th Grade:

Avery Gamet, daughter of Katrina and Nathan Gamet Damon Heckenmuller, son of Carla and Mike Boggs



6th Grade:

Samantha Garcia-Fernandez, daughter of Zulma Fernandez and Roberto Garcia Ethan Yardley-Ishmael, son of Ashley Thompson and Jacob Ishmael



7th Grade:

Rozalea Webb, daughter of Chelsea Lake and Jacob Webb Jax Simpson, son of Shona and Jonathan Simpson



8th Grade:

Bailey Williams, daughter of Colleen and Clay Williams Roman Hunter, son of Erin Johnson





Related