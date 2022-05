Trenton Middle School announces student awards

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

“Top Dawg” awards are awarded to one female and one male for demonstrating the best overall qualities of academic success, citizenship, and character education. Each student also receives a t-shirt.

5th grade – Betsy Price & Logan Harris

6th grade – Johanna Goodin & Drake Weaver

7th grade – Lucy Price & Bradly Miller

8th grade – Chylissa Turner & Isaac Bonta

8th Grade Awards

Top Students in 8th Grade Science – Kale Batson, Alyssa Bunnell, Mattea Havens, Kinsley Otto, Chy Turner

Top Students in 8th Grade ELA – Ali Cox, Kaidence Griffith, Savanna Hughs, and Chylissa Turner

Top Students in Mrs. Ockenfels’ 8th Grade Math class – Ali Cox, Kaidence Griffith, Mattea Havens,

Ivan Michael, Garrison Otto

Top Students in 8th grade Social Studies – Isaac Bonta, Titus Kottwitz, Josalyn Ledbetter, Chy Turner, and Abi Woods

Top students in 8th-grade Physical Education – Savanna Hughs and Jason Hines

7th Grade Awards

7th grade Social Studies All 3s and 4 for all four quarters – Peyton Baker, Sarai Birkhead, Sage Foster, Alexis Gamet, Shy-Ann Garcia, Emma Gifford, Lillian Golden, Ryeland Kirk, Henry Lasley, Colton Ledbetter, Makayla Mejia, Bradly Miller, Ashlyn Pagel, Lucy Price, Caleb Ray, Graeme Sager, Kaidyn Schwiezer, Caleb Shell, Ethan Shell, Karsen Spencer, Braxton Wilson

7th Grade Math – All 3s and 4 for all four quarters – Peyton Baker, Sarai Birkhead, Kimberly Clark, Emma Gifford, Henry Lasley, Adylene Lopez, Makayla Mejia, Bradly Miller, Lillian Ortega, Caleb Ray, Caleb Shell, Ethan Shell, and Addison Voorhies.

7th Grade ELA – Emma Gifford, Colton Ledbetter, Bradly Miller, Ashlyn Pagel, and Lydia Smiley

7 th grade Science – Peyton Baker, Ty Bonnett, Barrett Clark, Kaydan Foster, Alexis Gamet, Emma Gifford, Alyssa Hall, Dillon Hunter, Ryeland Kirk, Colton Ledbetter, Johnny Lovell, Makayla Mejia, Bradly Miller, Ashlyn Pagel, Lucy Price, Caleb Ray, Caleb Shell, Ethan Shell, Karsen Spencer, Braxton Wilson

Top students in 7 th grade Physical Education – Alexis Bonnett & Henry Lasley

6th Grade Awards

6th-grade Outstanding Achievement in Science – Tyson Brittain, Annie Currie, Cayden Farmer, Payton Hanes, Madison Kampe, Seth Knapp, Malachi Kottwitz, Riley Lebsack, Gabe Makovec, Lynnzi McCullough, Morgan Smith, Aiden Spencer, Dixie Warren, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Claire Woodard

6 th Grade Math Awards (3s or above on all standards) – , Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Cayden Farmer, Brooklynn Farris, Payton Hanes, Malachi Kottwitz, Riley Lebsack, Braden May, Lynnzi McCullough, Bella Michael, Dixie Sager, Morgan Smith, Lyandra Taylor, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Bailey Williams and Claire Woodard.

6th Grade ELA Awards (3s or above on all ELA standards for 2 nd Semester) – McKenna Bowden, Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Cayden Farmer, Brooklynn Farris, Ryan Gott, Payton Hanes, Malachi Kottwitz, Riley Lebsack, Jackson Lewis, Gabe Makovec, Braden May, Lynnzi McCullough, Bella Michael, Dixie Sager, Morgan Smith, Lilliahna Sosa, Lyandra Taylor, Addison Todd, Drake Weaver, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Bailey Williams, Keelyn Williams and Claire Woodard.

6th grade World Geography (3s or above on all standards) – Annie Currie, Cayden Farmer, Malachi Kottwitz, Sam Ledbetter, Riley Lebsack, Jackson Lewis, Braden May, Lynnzi McCullough, Bella Michael, Morgan Smith, Dixie Warren, Drake Weaver, Addisyn Wehar and Claire Woodard

Outstanding 6 th grade PE Award – Drake Weaver & Quin Weldon

5th Grade Awards

5 th Grade Super Scientist award : Alexis Bundridge, Emma Christenson, Steven Clemens, Kennedy Cross, Thomas Cunningham, Harley Davidson, Mariah Elder, Bryar Foster, Kenna Haesemeyer, Logan Harris, Kaden Hatfield, Olivia Jones, Zeke Kottwitz, Bentley Lawrence, Ross Maloney, Tavyn Milazzo, Ayden Ortega, Eva Pagel, Israel Prescott, Betsy Price, Mia Recendiz Jimenez, Austin Schlichting, Wyatt Spurgeon, Jerielle Stark, Dru Vandevender, Rozalea Webb, Emma Welch, Amaya White

5th Grade Social Studies – These students had 3’s or higher on all Social Studies Standards – Kennedy Cross, Logan Harris, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Ross Maloney, Betsy Price, Wyatt Spurgeon,

Jerielle Stark

5 th Grade “Magnificent Mathematician” Award – Any student who scored a 3 or higher on ALL Math Standards throughout this school year: Jackson Black, Brycen Bouzek, Kennedy Cross, Thomas Cunningham, Mariah Elder, Logan Harris, Jobie Johnson, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Ross Maloney, Betsy Price, Jerielle Stark and Amaya White

5 th Grade Tower of Books (Read and reported on 20 books of Specific Genres this year) – Jackson Black, Mason Brown, Sophia Bupp, Bentley Chambers, Steven Clemens, Harley Davidson, Mariah Elder, Bryar Foster, Leo Gann, Khloe Garcia, Shelby Griffin, Logan Harris, Levi Holt, Audrina Israel, David Johnson, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Bentley Lawrence, Sabrina Mills, Aubrie Morgans, Ayden Ortega, Eva Pagel, Taylor Peterson, Betsy Price, Mia Recendiz, Phoebe Riley, Jax Simpson, Wyatt Spurgeon, Dayton Waggoner, Rozalea Webb, Emma Welch, and Addison Wheelbarger

5th-grade Writing Whiz Award (Students with 3s and up on all standards)

Emma Christenson, Kennedy Cross, Logan Harris, and Ezekiel Kottwitz

Outstanding 5 th grade PE Award – Jace McCall and Amaya White

Presidential Physical Fitness Award (Grades 5-8) – Sarai Birkhead, Matthew Bowden, Kambrea Brown, Kylee Corwin, Caleb Dixon, Cayden Farmer, Alyssa Hall, Chy Turner, Emma Welch, and Bailey Williams.