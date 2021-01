Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton Middle School has announced its January students of the month for the character trait courage.

Students selected are fifth-graders Gracelyn Wells and Rylan Campbell, sixth-graders Carly Rupe and Christian Glaspie, seventh-graders Ava Smiley and Ryan Burkeybile, and eighth-graders Elysia Noble and Kayden Ruiz-Bain.

