The Trenton Middle School and High School choirs will present a concert in person and virtually.

“We Shall Overcome: Encouraging Songs in Times of Hardship” will be presented at the First Baptist Church on the evening of October 22nd. The middle school will perform at 6 o’clock, and the high school will perform at 7 o’clock.

The Trenton choir concert will be streamed on the Trenton R-9 Choir Facebook page.

