Trenton men arrested Sunday face multiple felony charges

Two Trenton men were arrested by police officers on Saturday with each facing two felony counts in the Grundy County Circuit Court with appearances scheduled on November 27th.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin has been charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked as well as resisting/ interfering with an arrest.

Court information shows Corbin was arrested while driving on Pleasant Plain. Bond is $7,500 cash.

Forty-five-year-old Patrick Shaun Michael of Trenton faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, listed as methamphetamine; as well as resisting/interfering with an arrest. Bond was set at $15,000 cash with Michael to appear November 27th in Associate Division of the circuit court.

Both Corbin and Michael are accusing of allegedly using physical force when they were being placed under arrest by Police Officer Matt Preston.