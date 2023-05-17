Trenton Mayor’s breakfast unites local entities for economic and community development efforts

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Local entities with an interest in economic development attended the Trenton Mayor’s first breakfast Tuesday morning. The focus involved organizations contributing to economic and community development efforts for Trenton.

According to Mayor Jackie Soptic, those attending the breakfast represented the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Arts Alive, Main Street Trenton, Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation and its industrial development authority, North Central Missouri College, and the city of Trenton.

Soptic said the discussion included the event calendar that the Convention and Visitors Bureau hosts on their website. Also discussed was the capability of Placer AI software. Soptic reported each entity shared its current goals and focus.

There are indications those interested in economic development would like to meet at least twice a year to share information.

The date for the next Mayor’s breakfast has not yet been scheduled.

Soptic anticipates a breakfast will be held this summer involving regional organizations that are based in Trenton. Other sectors for future breakfasts include education, health care, public safety, volunteer organizations, financial institutions, and the trades.

